Cardiac Arrests Are At The Highest Levels Ever In Victoria, Australia

7 News in Australia reported yesterday that Victoria has reached the highest level of cardiac arrest in their entire history. Last year, paramedics responded to more than 7000 cardiac arrests.

Of course no mention of the massive elephant in the room! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

Source @LauraAboli

Thanks to Marts for Link

