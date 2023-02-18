⚡️A ship with 25,000 tons of much needed Russian Wheat arrived in Havana.

⚡️A ship with 25,000 tons of Russian wheat arrived in Havana
Of course Russian wheat is GMO free. https://tass.com/economy/1577055
From article: "We regard the selfless assistance of the Russian government and people as invaluable, showing that the only way to resist the reality that’s been imposed on us is cooperation and mutual assistance," said Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade.
Last year, Russia also sent humanitarian supplies to the Caribbean country. A total of 83 tons of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Havana from Moscow in January 2022, and about 20,000 tons of wheat in April.
