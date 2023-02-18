Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️A ship with 25,000 tons of much needed Russian Wheat arrived in Havana.
76 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

⚡️A ship with 25,000 tons of Russian wheat arrived in Havana

Of course Russian wheat is GMO free. https://tass.com/economy/1577055

Russia ships about 25,000 tons of wheat to Cuba

From article:  "We regard the selfless assistance of the Russian government and people as invaluable, showing that the only way to resist the reality that’s been imposed on us is cooperation and mutual assistance," said Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade.

Last year, Russia also sent humanitarian supplies to the Caribbean country. A total of 83 tons of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Havana from Moscow in January 2022, and about 20,000 tons of wheat in April.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket