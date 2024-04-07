Create New Account
Hilary and Bill Clinton Get Verbally Assaulted Coming Out of Biden's Fundraising Event They Hosted
Hilary and Bill Clinton Get Verbally Assaulted Coming Out of Biden's Fundraising Event They Hosted


Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, were confronted by activists after hosting a fundraiser for Biden in New York City. Protesters labeled her a 'super predator' and accused her of facilitating the genocide of the Palestinian people.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


