CHICAGO HOSPITAL PAYS $10 MILLION FOR RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION

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Aug 2, 2022
I welcome anyone who doesn't want to stay in the hogwash. I can arm you with all of the resources and remedies, tips and techniques, but none of us have control over an employer who wants to be a criminal.
Stick with me as we discover the difference between a court settlement and a court ruling, and why the settlement awarded to Liberty Counsel is an advantage.