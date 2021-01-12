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Trump, The LAST President of the US Corporation?
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463 views • January 12, 2021
since 1887 the USA has been a corporation. It and all nations were not set up as Corporations... This is exciting. This takes Courage.
No More Yellow fringed Flag for these Sovereign United States of America..
No More Yellow fringed Flag for these Sovereign United States of America..
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