Salamander Space Marines VS Baby Yoda _ Animation

Hey guys! This is a parody of Salamanders meeting Grogu or more commonly known as Baby Yoda. This is a play on the idea that the Salamanders are the kindest Space Marines and how that relates to Xenos. I went a little experimental with the style of the animation going for a pixel animation style in something you'd find in a lot retro games or modern indie games. My other animation style didn't really work as well with this dialoge so I tried something new. As always thanks for watching! And I'm looking forward to doing more Warhammer 40k parody animation in the future!
