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Free Money from the Banksters! An Interview with Dr. George Selgin
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40 views • July 14, 2021
Professor George Selgin explodes the myths of economic stability through central banking, races through the history of money, war and death in the 20th century, and flatly refuses to predict the future! :) From Freedomain Radio -- http://www.freedomainradio.com Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/selgin
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