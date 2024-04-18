The Moho





Mother Dog And 2 Puppies Abandoned In A Trash Car Without Anything To Eat For A Week...





Ala and her 2 puppies was left in a car during a flood. Had nothing to eat for a week until a rescuer found them. Ala was exhausted but still try to feed her puppies well. She was scared at first, but then know we come to save. The car is also abandoned, it's not Ala's owner car. For a week, she had to drink flood water to survive...





Credit To: Para Adotar

