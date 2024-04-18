Create New Account
Mother Dog And 2 Puppies Abandoned In A Trash Car Without Anything To Eat For A Week
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

The Moho


Apr 17, 2024


Mother Dog And 2 Puppies Abandoned In A Trash Car Without Anything To Eat For A Week...


Ala and her 2 puppies was left in a car during a flood. Had nothing to eat for a week until a rescuer found them. Ala was exhausted but still try to feed her puppies well. She was scared at first, but then know we come to save. The car is also abandoned, it's not Ala's owner car. For a week, she had to drink flood water to survive...


Credit To: Para Adotar

Whatsapp: (68)99238-2228


#TheMoho, #EmaciatedPuppy, #MotherDogPuppies

------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUwK0F5Y23M

motherdogrescuepuppiesabandonednothing to eatthe mohotrash carflood water

