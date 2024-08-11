OFF THE RAILS ☤ JAMIE DLUX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We do have real life superheroes among us; VfB knows that Jamie Dlux is one ♔
There was a snafu last night, thus, no episode of HOAXBUSTERS; hopefully next week; will try to make the Jolly Roger a couple days from now
Said just recently on-air that people absolutely love spectacle, but no one enjoys seeing how the trick is performed...no one but VfB and a select few others; this explains why every one of the scumbags in the video being presented can afford their idlest whim, while Jamie can't maintain a P.O. Box to receive donations
Regardless, we know that these are tricks, and we refuse to be fooled
Another reason for re-posting this is to hammer home the nature of the multi-pronged attack
Were you aware that Sesame Street was pimping out the vax?
Are you surprised?
They also championed the #TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚤
OFF THE RAILS
Published 12/26/2021
Other Platforms, Tips & Support:
Want to support me & my work?
PayPal https://paypal.me/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Follow me on twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamiedlux
Sources
Media Bear - Vaxxination Street https://youtu.be/kKjGjzVlx58
Rogan/McCullough Full https://brandnewtube.com/v/bkkyw4
Sanjay Sesame https://youtu.be/AavcKU53adw
Battle Hymn (book 2011) https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/19213385-battle-hymn
Gupta/Clinton/Gates 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFZW0rv9yLY&t=162s
Population Control (book 2015) https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/24828104-population-control
Ted & Sanjay 2019 https://youtu.be/XIyViBTPPJ8
Ted & the Planeteers https://youtu.be/lmXDbKlX9CI
No More PO BOX - I couldn’t afford it anymore