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Prayers Not Answered?
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1 view • April 14, 2022
Many people treat God like a wishmaker. They think He's there to satisfy their greed and sinful desires for a bigger house new car and other luxuries, all at the expense of the truly blessed in the world, the poor. And when their prayers don't get answered they lose faith and turn away from God (or they just work harder at making money and claim God made it all happen for them when really it was the devil!)
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