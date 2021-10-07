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Jesus Word The Scream Of The Cross
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1 view • October 07, 2021
This Video is about when Jesus took me to the scream of the cross, and let me be a witness to what he did for us. It is published with his permission, and was made with the aid of the holy spirit.
The added bible texts is there because of my beloved friend Fritjofs hard work.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
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The added bible texts is there because of my beloved friend Fritjofs hard work.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
[email protected]
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