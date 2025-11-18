Joe Oltmann Untamed | Fred Galvin | FBI lies, Nat’l Guard, Dearborn fight | 11.18.25

The FBI told Congress Thomas Crooks was a motive-less ghost. TOTAL LIE. Miranda Devine just detonated the cover-up: 17 secret accounts, pro-Trump kid groomed by neo-Nazis, sudden 2020 flip to rabid anti-Trump psycho, deep in the furry fetish cult (they/them pronouns), then poof—vanishes online. Same subculture as Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer. The FBI knew and buried it. Kash Patel gets briefed on every “tendril” yet suddenly the bureau can’t find a thing? Same Kash now flying his country-singer girlfriend on taxpayer G5s while the rest of us get the middle finger. Corruption doesn’t change jerseys—it just changes pilots.

Major Fred Galvin—27 years of combat, zero KIAs under his command, betrayed by his own generals—comes in swinging. He’ll break down Trump federalizing the National Guard for LA: right call or political theater? When governors lose cities to cartel fire, whose job is it to stop the bleeding? Fred’s seen brass sell out warriors for headlines—he’s not here for excuses.

Then we march straight into Dearborn, Michigan, where Mayor Abdullah Hammoud just told a Christian resident: “You don’t belong here, Islamophobe—get out!” while honoring a guy who blesses jihadi martyrs and promises Hezbollah will “take care of the job.” Street signs celebrate terrorists, Arabic subtitles on every post, and half the police force is Muslim in a city that now openly rejects the melting pot. TPS keeps Somali deportations on ice while America gets colonized block by block. This isn’t immigration—it’s invasion. 4PM ET: lock in, rage on, or watch your country become the Third World overnight.





