© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recognizing Universal Patterns in Music to Boost Your Working Memory
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • January 20, 2021
How can musicians process so much information all at once? Learning efficient mechanical techniques and studying music theory compact multiple details into universal patterns, thus freeing up space in our working memory. That's how the best composers and performers can include articulation, dynamics, balance, tempo, phrasing and also tone into one moment of music.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.