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Florida Covid Summit Nov 6th Panel Discussion Q and A Children Robert Malone Peter McCullough Others
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230 views • November 17, 2021
Florida Covid Summit Nov 6th Panel Discussion Q and A Children Robert Malone Peter McCullough Others
KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vovrde-florida-covid-summit-panel-discussion-q-and-a.html
https://rumble.com/voukvd-florida-covid-summit-scientists-dismantle-false-covid-narratives.html
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=pandemichealth/pcmiaqsu
https://globalcovidsummit.org/page/florida
Florida COVID Summit Talks
On November 6, 2021 in Ocala, Florida, top physicians gathered to discuss their updated Physicians' Declaration, as well as their call to stop authoritarian public health measures. Watch the whole day of talks here: https://3speak.tv/user/pandemichealth
Rob Nelson has a conversation with top doctors on the topics of kids, the covid-recovered, and letting doctors be doctors. Filmed at the Florida Covid Summit in Ocala, FL on November 6, 2021
KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vovrde-florida-covid-summit-panel-discussion-q-and-a.html
https://rumble.com/voukvd-florida-covid-summit-scientists-dismantle-false-covid-narratives.html
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=pandemichealth/pcmiaqsu
https://globalcovidsummit.org/page/florida
Florida COVID Summit Talks
On November 6, 2021 in Ocala, Florida, top physicians gathered to discuss their updated Physicians' Declaration, as well as their call to stop authoritarian public health measures. Watch the whole day of talks here: https://3speak.tv/user/pandemichealth
Rob Nelson has a conversation with top doctors on the topics of kids, the covid-recovered, and letting doctors be doctors. Filmed at the Florida Covid Summit in Ocala, FL on November 6, 2021
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