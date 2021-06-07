Doctor on COVID Vax: "We Screwed-Up. We didn't realize the Spike Protein is a TOXIN" Does this mean everyone vaccinated is manufacturing their own Spike Protein Toxins in their own bodies?

Hal Turner Radio Show - 31 May 2021



Audio from a radio show has emerged wherein Dr. Byram Bridle reveals the scientists behind the COVID-19 "Vaccine" made a terrible mistake.



According to the Doctor, who cites a brand new, peer-reviewed research study out of Japan "They made a mistake - they thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, only to discover it is a toxin, that can travel to many organs of the body, causing severe damage."



WORSE, the spike proteins generated by mRNA vaccines don’t stay in the shoulder muscle, but spread to the brain, heart, ovaries, etc.



They also know that the spike protein is what causes the damage with COVID—and now it is clear how it is causing so much damage in other parts of the bodies of the vaccinated.



From the video below Dr. Bridle on why the vax injuries are happening:



Spike protein, on its own is the cause of the vascular, neurodegenerative, problems, not the virus.



In the original theory it stay's in deltoid, goes to local draining lymph node, activates immune system.



But a new bio-distribution study from Japan tracked the vax and spike proteins.



It gets into the blood within days of vax, accumulates in spleen, brain, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands, with high concentrations in ovaries.



Spike protein is a pathogenic toxin that causes damage if in circulation, binds to platelets, epithelial cells of blood vessels, clotting, bleeding, heart problems, brain blood clotting.



Conclusion is "We made a big mistake, and didn't realize it till now." "We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen but never knew the spike protein itself was a pathogenic toxin protein." "By vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin."



Give ear to this 8 Minute video. If this Doctor is correct, and if the peer-reviewed report is accurate, almost everyone who took the vaccine is going to be dead very soon because their own bodies are now manufacturing the very spike protein which is a Toxin that will kill them.



The spike proteins generated by both the mRNA vaccines don’t stay in the shoulder muscle, but spread to the brain, heart, ovaries, etc. They also know that the spike protein is what causes the damage with Covid—and now it is clear how it is causing so much damage in other parts of the bodies of the vaccinated.