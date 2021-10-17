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Australia Territory Imposes Strictest Mandates Anywhere In The World. Pray For Australia.
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81 views • October 17, 2021
THIS IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY AND UNLESS THE PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA STAND UP AND FIGHT THIS, THE GOVERNMENT WILL WIN.
ITS TIME TO FIND THE COURAGE FOR YOUR CONVICTIONS.
ITS TIME TO FIND THE COURAGE FOR YOUR CONVICTIONS.
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