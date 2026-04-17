God gives us revelation, not religion (2)

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 20, 2025.





Here are a few examples of what God reveals to us about Himself and His plan for you and I:





1. God reveals to us that He is the Creator

2. God reveals to us that we, as human beings, are made in His image and likeness

3. God reveals to us that He is self-existing

4. God reveals His power to save and protect His people

5. God reveals that He is the Rock and is truth

6. God revels to us that He is our Savior, our Salvation

7. God reveals His mercy for His people

8. God reveals us to that we must be strong and to not be fearful in times of trouble

9. As the Word, Christ reveals that He is God

10. God reveals secrets to His saints

11. God reveals to us that He wants us to do justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with thy God

12. Christ reveals His might and power over satan

13. God the Father also reveals His might and power

14. God reveals to us His gospel of the kingdom of God

15. Christ reveals that He is the Christ to His apostles

16. God reveals His glory and His majesty in the face of Jesus Christ

17. God reveals His end-time prophecies to warn His saints

18. Christ reveals that He is coming back soon

19. Christ reveals that His words are truth and that His words shall not pass away

20. Christ reveals that He shall he sit upon the throne of His glory

21. Christ reveals that all power has been given unto Him

22. Christ reveals to us that we are to be ready for His return and to watch our spiritual condition

23. God reveals to us that Christ is the Word

24. Christ reveals to us that He is Lord and Master

25. Christ reveals that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life

26. Christ reveals to us that He is a reflection of God the Father

27. God reveals His compassion for the sick

28. Christ is revealed as the Holy One and the ONLY One who can save us

29. God reveals His love for humanity through Christ

30. Christ is revealed as the ONLY Intercessor and Mediator between God the Father and humanity

31. God the Father reveals to us that Christ is God

32. God reveals to us that Christ is our High Priest

33. Christ is revealed as sitting at the right hand of the Father

34. Christ reveals to us that He is the Almighty

35. Christ reveals His relationship with His people

36. God reveals to us His amazing glory

37. God reveals to us His punishment and judgment

38. God reveals to us satan’s church as Babylon

39. God reveals to us God’s saints

40. And finally, Christ reveals to us that He will come quickly





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