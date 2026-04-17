God gives us revelation, not religion (2)

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 20, 2025.
Here are a few examples of what God reveals to us about Himself and His plan for you and I:
1. God reveals to us that He is the Creator
2. God reveals to us that we, as human beings, are made in His image and likeness
3. God reveals to us that He is self-existing
4. God reveals His power to save and protect His people
5. God reveals that He is the Rock and is truth
6. God revels to us that He is our Savior, our Salvation
7. God reveals His mercy for His people
8. God reveals us to that we must be strong and to not be fearful in times of trouble
9. As the Word, Christ reveals that He is God
10. God reveals secrets to His saints
11. God reveals to us that He wants us to do justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with thy God
12. Christ reveals His might and power over satan
13. God the Father also reveals His might and power
14. God reveals to us His gospel of the kingdom of God
15. Christ reveals that He is the Christ to His apostles
16. God reveals His glory and His majesty in the face of Jesus Christ
17. God reveals His end-time prophecies to warn His saints
18. Christ reveals that He is coming back soon
19. Christ reveals that His words are truth and that His words shall not pass away
20. Christ reveals that He shall he sit upon the throne of His glory
21. Christ reveals that all power has been given unto Him
22. Christ reveals to us that we are to be ready for His return and to watch our spiritual condition
23. God reveals to us that Christ is the Word
24. Christ reveals to us that He is Lord and Master
25. Christ reveals that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life
26. Christ reveals to us that He is a reflection of God the Father
27. God reveals His compassion for the sick
28. Christ is revealed as the Holy One and the ONLY One who can save us
29. God reveals His love for humanity through Christ
30. Christ is revealed as the ONLY Intercessor and Mediator between God the Father and humanity
31. God the Father reveals to us that Christ is God
32. God reveals to us that Christ is our High Priest
33. Christ is revealed as sitting at the right hand of the Father
34. Christ reveals to us that He is the Almighty
35. Christ reveals His relationship with His people
36. God reveals to us His amazing glory
37. God reveals to us His punishment and judgment
38. God reveals to us satan’s church as Babylon
39. God reveals to us God’s saints
40. And finally, Christ reveals to us that He will come quickly
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