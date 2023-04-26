https://gettr.com/post/p2fepby1267

04/09/2023【#FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】500 fellow fighters of the NFSC shouted "Take down the CCP, Free Miles Guo" at the rally. It was the largest rally in Chinese history chanting these slogans. These slogans give everyone courage and confidence and will make more people free from fear and dare to stand up against the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】500个新中国联邦战友在集会上喊出“消灭共产党、Free Miles Guo、共产党你完了”，是中国历史上人数最多的喊出这些口号的集会，这些口号给了所有人勇气和信心，让更多人脱离了恐惧，敢站出来反对共产党。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





