How to Remove Pigmentation, Dark Spots and Acne Scars From Face Permanently In Just 2 Weeks

Pigmentation, also known as hyperpigmentation, is a condition that darkens patches of your skin. Many women has been suffering this problems. Though it is not harmful, you can treat skin pigmentation easily at home.Here are 5 effective home remedies to get rid of skin pigmentation fast and naturally:1. Lemon Juice And Cucumber:Lemon and cucumber are very effective treatments for pigmentation. Lemon contains citric acid that helps remove hyperpigmentation and bleach the skin. Cucumber can also reduce pigmentation effectively.Take some fresh cucumber slices and blend them. Then add lemon juice to it. Apply the mixture on your affected skin and leave it for 10 minutes. Then rinse with water.2. Raw potato:Potato is one of the best skin pigmentation treatment. For using potato to treat pigmentation on face, Wash, peel and cut a potato into thick slices.Rub the potato slices on your pigmented area of your skin.Number 3. Vitamin E And Castor Oil.Vitamin E is also another effective home remedy for skin pigmentation. When combined with castor oil, it becomes more effective. Apply a mixture of vitamin E oil and castor oil on your skin to get rid skin pigmentation.4. Aloe Vera.Another effective treatment for pigmentation or hyperpigmentation is aloe Vera. Apply aloe Vera gel on your skin to reduce skin pigment.Number 5. Sandalwood With Rose Water.You can also use a mixture of sandalwood powder and rose water as a treatment for skin pigmentation. This works excellent to get remove skin pigmentation.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:www.pixabay.comwww.flickr.comwww.pexels.com