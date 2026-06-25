Dems' Slow-Motion Self-Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are doing it out in the open.
Instead of course correcting after major election losses, they are doubling down.
They are showing us who they are.
The full episode is linked below.
ICONS2020 (24 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7b2kkm-icons-war-update-europe-fed-up-trump-signals-and-more.html