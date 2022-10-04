Executive Order 14067 | Maria Zee Uncensored: How to Avoid Merging with the Programmable Central Bank Digital Currency / BEAST Technology

Watch the Original September 21st Interview by Maria Zee Featuring Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v1kzusv-uncensored-executive-order-14067-and-avoiding-merging-with-the-beast-with-c.html
Executive Order 14067 | Why Did Joe Biden Sign the Death Warrant On American Freedom On March 9th 2022 by Signing Executive Order 14067?
Did Joe Biden Sign the Death Warrant On American Freedom On March 9th 2022 by Signing Executive Order 14067?
WATCH - https://twitter.com/Stonendlovu/status/1558192552439865351?s=20&t=HIsdh9wsL0OFSMY9yowLMg
Who Is Jim Rickards?
READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Rickards
Why Did Best-Selling Author Kiyosaki Warn the World About Executive Order 14067, Calling “CBDC Communism In its Purest Form.”
READ - https://www.ibtimes.com/kiyosaki-warns-about-eo-14067-calls-cbdc-creation-communism-its-purest-form-3578565
Is Biden Planning On Removing the Cash In America Beginning On December 13th 2022?
Read Executive Order 14067 - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets
What Are Central Bank Digital Currencies? Watch the Following Video Featuring Joe Rogan, Investigative Journalist Maajid Usman Nawaz and United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak (NOTE: Rishi Sunak served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022, having previously been the Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.
WATCH - Embed the Following Video - https://rumble.com/v1g3urn-what-is-executive-order-14067.html
Why Is Biden Trying to 'Protect' Us from Cash Beginning Dec. 13 2022?
Read - https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/
Have You Read the Terrifying Language Found In Section 4 of Biden’s Executive Order 14067 (Which He Signed On March 9th 2022)? - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets
Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?
Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda
WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html
READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results
READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397
READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en
READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html
