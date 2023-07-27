Advancement of 🅾️ Group: Airborne Troops Stormed the Stronghold and Captured AFU Fighters near Kremennaya.
➡️After Russian artillery targeted Ukrainian fortifications, the assault group of paratroopers launched an attack. The armored group on BMD-4M provided fire support to the VDV fighters.
➡️Some Ukrainian soldiers, seeking to preserve their lives, surrendered as prisoners. The resisting fighters were eliminated.
