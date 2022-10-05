Trevor Loudon: Enemies Within the Church -- The Communist-Globalist Alliance to Pervert Christianity

Author, speaker, film maker Trevor Loudon is justly famous for his in-depth research exposing the Marxist-Leninist agenda infecting and permeating our culture and all our key institutions: government, education, entertainment, corporations, and churches. His latest documentary, Enemies Within The Church https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/ , is a powerful, 2-hour expose’ of the century-long effort to infiltrate and subvert our churches. The clergy who are now preaching a pseudo-Christianity of “Social Justice,” Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ acceptance, Climate Change Theology, and the like did not spring forth overnight. They are the result of patient, diabolical plodding by the enemies of Chritianity who sowed tares among the wheat in the seminaries over many years. Mr. Loudon was interviewed by The New American’s senior editor Bill Jasper on September 12, 2022.





More Videos with Trevor Loudon at The New American:

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary Censors Film Exposing Marxism In Churches https://thenewamerican.com/mid-america-baptist-theological-seminary-censors-film-exposing-marxism-in-churches/

Trevor Loudon: Fighting Communism in the Church and the Ukraine https://thenewamerican.com/trevor-loudon-fighting-communism-in-the-church-and-the-ukraine/

NBC Attacks “Epoch Times” for Being Anti-Communist https://thenewamerican.com/christian-gomez-trevor-loudon-nbc-attacks-epoch-times/