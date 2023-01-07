Create New Account
A fellow fighter working for CCP’s Embassy in an African country has received orders from the CCP to not allow the receiving State to announce the refusal of Chinese nationals’ travel to this country
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
2023.01.05 A fellow fighter who works at the CCP’s Embassy in an African country has received orders from the CCP to not allow the receiving State to announce the refusal of Chinese nationals’ travel to this country. The CCP tried to threaten the president of the receiving State with its rogue ways and failed.


Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
