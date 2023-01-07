A fellow fighter working for CCP’s Embassy in an African country has received orders from the CCP to not allow the receiving State to announce the refusal of Chinese nationals’ travel to this country

https://gettr.com/post/p240qk7a8ac
2023.01.05 A fellow fighter who works at the CCP’s Embassy in an African country has received orders from the CCP to not allow the receiving State to announce the refusal of Chinese nationals’ travel to this country. The CCP tried to threaten the president of the receiving State with its rogue ways and failed.
