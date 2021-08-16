© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zev Zelenko Exposes Globalist Genocidal Event!
Follow
2
Share
Report
752 views • August 16, 2021
Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko is the Doctor who recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine
-Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have "jab remorse", the show isn't over, and there are ways to treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
Get Dr. Zelenko's "Z-Stack" at www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com
https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
www.StewPeters.tv
-Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have "jab remorse", the show isn't over, and there are ways to treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
Get Dr. Zelenko's "Z-Stack" at www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com
https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
www.StewPeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.