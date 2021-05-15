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Possible message of extraterrestrial To the people of the Earth in a crop circle
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51 views • May 15, 2021
If earthlings ever make contact with intelligent extraterrestrials will we be able to understand them?
We use a language of spoken and written words of course.
but aliens might use numbers shapes tones or something beyond our imagining Will we know how to respond to them. and what to say?
On Tuesday 21st August 2001 two new crop circle formations were reported near Chilbolton radio telescope in Hampshire UK Both were very impressive looking and consisted of a large number of small 'pixels' which when viewed from the air formed a recognizable shape One formed a human face and the other represented a radio transmission that Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence SETI sent from the Arecibo radio telescope in 1974 According to the witnesses the Arecibo formation was created on August 20.
However, If the Chibolton message is real so it's one of the most important forms of communication with a potential intelligent life outside the planet
We use a language of spoken and written words of course.
but aliens might use numbers shapes tones or something beyond our imagining Will we know how to respond to them. and what to say?
On Tuesday 21st August 2001 two new crop circle formations were reported near Chilbolton radio telescope in Hampshire UK Both were very impressive looking and consisted of a large number of small 'pixels' which when viewed from the air formed a recognizable shape One formed a human face and the other represented a radio transmission that Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence SETI sent from the Arecibo radio telescope in 1974 According to the witnesses the Arecibo formation was created on August 20.
However, If the Chibolton message is real so it's one of the most important forms of communication with a potential intelligent life outside the planet
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