Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fox News Paying for Twitter Expansion -- Tucker Rocks it Again
170 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Fox News continues to foot the bill of Tucker Carlson's hefty salary, as he puts out his new show on Twitter, exercising his right to freedom of speech. Thank God for Elon musk and Twitter, as main stream media falls apart as they realize that it's not about the brand name, but rather the individual personality.#foxnews #tuckercarlson #media #twitter #elon


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechdemocratsfox newstucker carlsonfirst amendmenttwittermediaelon muskus politicstucker on twittertucker carlson salaryunion partysilencing the opposition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket