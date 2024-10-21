Waiting on God Teaches Patience, Builds Character, and Draws Us to Him - Sharla Fritz

When God puts His children in a waiting room, it can be the best place to stop and learn more about Him. Sharla Fritz said these waiting periods are where He teaches us about patience, where He molds our character, and where He draws us closer to Him. Sharla is the author of eight Bible studies and a public speaker. She describes waiting as a “tool to grow our faith and to transform our hearts.” In our modern culture, we are used to getting what we want instantly. But it’s hard to build character through instant gratification. Sharla discusses some of the lessons we can learn from waiting for God’s answer and how we can embrace true rest and reliance on Him during those sometimes very difficult seasons of patience and trust.









TAKEAWAYS





A delay can be a blessing because it forces us to depend on God and we can always pray while we are waiting





Just because God doesn’t answer our prayers or answer them quickly does not mean He doesn’t love us, but He knows the best for us





Sometimes God has different plans for us that are better than what we desire or can imagine





The children of Israel waited to be freed from slavery for 400 years









