© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Debbie Hicks 12th July 2021 Cirencester UK. Outside Court
Follow
1
Share
Report
23 views • July 14, 2021
Debbie Hicks 12th July 2021 Cirencester UK. Outside Court after hearing
Debbie is being harassed by the power that be, for filming an empty hospital Dec 2020. Exposing an empty hospital is what the power that be, do not like, so are behaving like spoiled kids that have been found out doing something naughty. That is it.. The size of the mafia is huge in the UK
Debbie is being harassed by the power that be, for filming an empty hospital Dec 2020. Exposing an empty hospital is what the power that be, do not like, so are behaving like spoiled kids that have been found out doing something naughty. That is it.. The size of the mafia is huge in the UK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.