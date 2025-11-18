Russia Openly Bombs NATO Oil Tanker; Evacuation Ordered As Putin Unleashes Drones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A Russian drone strike near Romania triggers fresh Black Sea panic. A commercial tanker is damaged in the night assault. Romanian radars pick up “multiple inbound objects.” Bucharest scrambles jets in emergency response. NATO monitors the flashpoint with high alert. Regional tensions surge as drone war spills over borders. Fears rise of a deadly escalation in the Black Sea zone.
Mirrored - Times Of India
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING