© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Philanthropic World Explained and Learning About Fundraising on a Philanthropic Journey with Jim Lord
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • November 08, 2021
What makes the secrets to raising money so complex? Not only must the business end be considered, but psychology and human motivation must also be regarded. Listen up to learn:
What makes a good fundraiser
How people can be compelled to donate
The average length of time it takes to run a campaign
Jim Lord, the author of The Raising of Money, shares his experience in the philanthropic world and the reasons why his book has become the most successful guide to philanthropy.
Philanthropy is a cornerstone for organizations and nonprofit groups and their longevity when making a difference in the world. However, convincing others to donate to the cause can be more complicated than you may think.
While it may initially seem that folks can be convinced simply on a financial or business basis, this is not always the case. In reality, many components like morality, psychology, and education are all integral components to a successful philanthropic effort.
To learn more, visit https://leadershipphilanthropy.com/
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What makes a good fundraiser
How people can be compelled to donate
The average length of time it takes to run a campaign
Jim Lord, the author of The Raising of Money, shares his experience in the philanthropic world and the reasons why his book has become the most successful guide to philanthropy.
Philanthropy is a cornerstone for organizations and nonprofit groups and their longevity when making a difference in the world. However, convincing others to donate to the cause can be more complicated than you may think.
While it may initially seem that folks can be convinced simply on a financial or business basis, this is not always the case. In reality, many components like morality, psychology, and education are all integral components to a successful philanthropic effort.
To learn more, visit https://leadershipphilanthropy.com/
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.