❗️Azerbaijan is moving artillery systems to the Iranian border — Media : ( - Israel has it's hands in this?

This deployment is taking place at a time when the Azerbaijani army is in a state of high alert, and additional troops and air defense units were sent to the border earlier.

The evacuation of diplomats, the movement of artillery, it seems that everything will start soon..

Azerbaijan reportedly withdrew their diplomats from Iran!

Adding:

Israeli sources report that the authorities assess the chances of Azerbaijan entering a war against Iran as "high".

Moreover, Azerbaijani special services reported that they allegedly prevented the activities of the IRGC in the country, whose activities were aimed at gathering intelligence and destabilization.