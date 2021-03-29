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Small Cannabis Operators Outperforming Large MSOs
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20 views • March 29, 2021
#consolidation #capitulation
The smaller, less-covered MSOs have outperformed their larger counterparts by approximately 9%, however the gap has been as wide as 22%.
Smaller MSOs are more volatile, generally rising faster in up markets and declining faster when pricing weakens, which is consistent with the markets for these stocks being less liquid.
Investors focusing on lesser known but still solid names tend to have better risk adjusted returns. Viridian Capital expects to see smaller public companies continue to narrow the valuation gap further in 2021 as capital becomes more accessible to build out operations as the smaller companies are increasingly targeted for acquisitions by the larger MSOs.
Show Notes:
Small Under-Covered Cannabis Operators Outperform Large MSOs YTD
https://www.viridianca.com/chart3
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 684 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The smaller, less-covered MSOs have outperformed their larger counterparts by approximately 9%, however the gap has been as wide as 22%.
Smaller MSOs are more volatile, generally rising faster in up markets and declining faster when pricing weakens, which is consistent with the markets for these stocks being less liquid.
Investors focusing on lesser known but still solid names tend to have better risk adjusted returns. Viridian Capital expects to see smaller public companies continue to narrow the valuation gap further in 2021 as capital becomes more accessible to build out operations as the smaller companies are increasingly targeted for acquisitions by the larger MSOs.
Show Notes:
Small Under-Covered Cannabis Operators Outperform Large MSOs YTD
https://www.viridianca.com/chart3
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 684 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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