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RFID!! Child dreams of Mark of BEAST w/ no past knowledge... BY DANA ASHLIE
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506 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Sep 25, 2016
Four year old little girl, had never heard the name Jesus or any bible stories ...and yet she dreamed of the nice guy, antichrist (Candy King!) and his Machine that left a MARK on your right wrist! and lost your soul forever!!!
If you feel inspired to help me make more of this content visit: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996 Thank YOU!
This video is about my daughter's dreams of taking the Mark of BEAST, with NO past knowledge of Antichrist or stories of Revelation.
This dream caused me to look at things differently and to take a look at Revelation...especially as it pertains not only to the antichrist but also of all the incoming natural disasters. There is a reason all this is happening, but it important to stay connected to deeper wisdom and discernment...
Please like and comment...have you had any experience with dreams or visions or premonition/messages from God about the coming times? Please comment below to share with us all!
Blessings!
Four year old little girl, had never heard the name Jesus or any bible stories ...and yet she dreamed of the nice guy, antichrist (Candy King!) and his Machine that left a MARK on your right wrist! and lost your soul forever!!!
If you feel inspired to help me make more of this content visit: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996 Thank YOU!
This video is about my daughter's dreams of taking the Mark of BEAST, with NO past knowledge of Antichrist or stories of Revelation.
This dream caused me to look at things differently and to take a look at Revelation...especially as it pertains not only to the antichrist but also of all the incoming natural disasters. There is a reason all this is happening, but it important to stay connected to deeper wisdom and discernment...
Please like and comment...have you had any experience with dreams or visions or premonition/messages from God about the coming times? Please comment below to share with us all!
Blessings!
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