I recorded this a couple of weeks ago, and thought I had uploaded it, but can't find it, so I uploaded it (again). Just a little morning encouragement ... Our Savior and King is coming, and very soon! Don't look around; look up!

If you are not a believer, there is no better time than the present. There may be no tomorrow. The Gospel is simple... to be saved, we need to believe God. Jesus said 'repent and believe'. We repent when we change our way of thinking to understand that what God says is true ... every one is a sinner, no exceptions, and there is no justification in the flesh. We NEED to be born again. We humble ourselves before God, admit we are a sinner in need of a Savior, and accept the gift of God , that is the finished work of Jesus on the cross, His shed blood for our sins; His suffering, death, and resurrection. Believe on Him... put your trust in Him.