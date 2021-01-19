© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS TRUMP'S DOUBLE IMPEACHMENT A BADGE OF HONOR? (Spoiler Alert: YES)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
280 views • January 19, 2021
As if we needed any more evidence as to just how much The Swamp despises the man, earlier today President Trump became the first President in history to be impeached twice. And when you consider the fact that the President just earned more votes in his re-election campaign than any other President in history – and that’s only counting the votes that have been officially credited to him – when you consider that sort of unprecedented support and historic electoral popularity in contrast with the way Congress is regarded, with popularity ratings routinely hovering somewhere between that of used car salesmen and syphilis, you wouldn’t necessarily be crazy to think that this is another yuge net win for Trump.
If I was the President, I’d have each of these articles of impeachment framed and mounted on my office wall under the heading: “Love Letters From The Swamp”.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
If I was the President, I’d have each of these articles of impeachment framed and mounted on my office wall under the heading: “Love Letters From The Swamp”.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.