CENSORED: Growing Up Deep State ---- Edited Re-Upload

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EDITED RE-UPLOAD.
Q: What do the CIA & the Mafia have in common?
A: Large Unassimilated (censored) Communities.
This video was inspired by research into the Impeachment witnesses Alexander Vindman, Marie Yovanovich and the other guy - Voldemort. He Who Shall Not Be Named.
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