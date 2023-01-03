1/02/2023 -- Addressing the "M7.0" Earthquake Warning for California + Full Seismic update

This video addresses the "earthquake prediction" made and presented on youtube by a few well known youtube channels including Dahboo77 among others (not trying to single out dahboo just that his is the largest channel repeating the zerohedge/quake prediction channel report).





Dahboo77 references a report from "zerohedge" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/qua...

Zerohedge references a report from "earthquake prediction" on twitter: https://twitter.com/Quakeprediction/s...

This game of telephone on earthquake reports references a twitter channel called "earthquake prediction"..... notice the terminology mistake right up front?! (prediction is for horse races, and forecasting is for natural processes).





This "quake prediction" twitter page puts out unsigned earthquake warnings on twitter---- "predictions" made using a methodology I don't know much about (if anything exists at all i do not know).





However, I do indeed know (from looking at their page) that the earthquake prediction channel has issued many warnings for large earthquakes which don't pan out. They appear to have a very low success rate --- obviously low if you check their twitter page with hundreds of California warnings like this one now (and their channel is several years old at this point).





Never say never, but I am not taking the "prediction" seriously unless I can at least repeat the method they're using!





