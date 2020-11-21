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Preppers Together in a Cave
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64 views • November 21, 2020
'Prepping - United We Stand, Divided We Fall' is about Spirit-led preparation for the Great Tribulation, which happens just before Jesus returns. During this time, when the rest of the world will be using the Mark of the Beast to buy and sell, we may be living in caves with others who are preparing for the end of the world. It will be important to learn how to overcome difficulties through collaboration with individuals from very different backgrounds and perspectives.
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