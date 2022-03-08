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Depopulation Event 2030, Highly Censored Update
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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174 views • March 08, 2022
R.I.P CHILDREN OF MAN. MAGNETOFECTION COUPLED STARLINK. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE MACHINE
65,615 Deaths Now Reported in Europe and the USA Following COVID-19 Vaccines – Corporate Media Refuses to Publish this Data
These are “passive” reporting systems, so the true lives lost is much higher. One study estimates that the unreported factor for COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths is 41X, which would put these totals at closer to 2.8 MILLION deaths, and that is just in the U.S. and certain countries in Europe.


3/22/22skullbones
When Nato was formed, Russia was promised no intrusion into the Baltic. That was breached! Putin has been waiting for the right time.. Back story of course. The oligarchs of the world are pulling the strings.... a perfect time to cover their actions of "Depopulation event 2030! Like taking a 2 birds with 1 stone, all the response actions on both sides have increased the financial pain and could cause world collapse or worse!


videos mentioned in video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGctChAZBkFl/
R.I.P CHILDREN OF MAN. MAGNETOFECTION COUPLED STARLINK. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE MACHINE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rnf3xsYDhTx5/ IT'S IN THE CIRCUITRY, AUTOMATIC PRT2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/92VwDCTXJIe6/ A WARNING FROM OTT TV SCRIPTURE REALITY
Keywords
russiabidenukrainott tvott tv scripture realityrussell ottproxywartyhe great resetmagnetofection coupled starlinkdepopulation event
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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