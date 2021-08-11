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CLEARING THE ROADS IN USA FOR MILITARY PLANES AND THE FEMA "TEST" #RFB
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521 views • August 11, 2021
ORDER NOW, OR YOU WONT BE ABE TO, THIS IS HAPPENING NOW: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
BUG OUT/IN GEAR AND SATELITE PHONES(PREPAID) HERE: https://www.amazon.com/ideas/amzn1.account.AH6Y3VOUIEWFX755GDTWVT5FLHXA/2SBCPI9A8GQNH?type=explore&;ref=idea_cp_vl_ov_d
https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210809/fema-fcc-conducting-system-tests-public-alert-and-warning-infrastructures
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-michigan-highway/
https://arxiv.org/abs/2001.07157
JAILBREAK OVERLANDER FOLLOW MY JOURNEY TO AWAKE OUR FELLOW CHRISTIANS FACE TO FACE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEOoEmGYB2M
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
BUG OUT/IN GEAR AND SATELITE PHONES(PREPAID) HERE: https://www.amazon.com/ideas/amzn1.account.AH6Y3VOUIEWFX755GDTWVT5FLHXA/2SBCPI9A8GQNH?type=explore&;ref=idea_cp_vl_ov_d
https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210809/fema-fcc-conducting-system-tests-public-alert-and-warning-infrastructures
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-michigan-highway/
https://arxiv.org/abs/2001.07157
JAILBREAK OVERLANDER FOLLOW MY JOURNEY TO AWAKE OUR FELLOW CHRISTIANS FACE TO FACE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEOoEmGYB2M
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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