"The Zionist regime intends to attack energy infrastructure in the region, including Aramco facilities - IRGC Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari:

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IRGC Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari: (warns of a Zionist False Flag)
"The Zionist regime intends to attack energy infrastructure in the region, including Aramco facilities — the regime's history of malicious acts to frame Iran confirms this evil intention."
Iran officially warning that Israel is planning a false flag on Saudi oil facilities to blame Tehran.