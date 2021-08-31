© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Pay A Pension When........ You're Not Sustainable.
Follow
1
Share
Report
512 views • August 31, 2021
Medical advancements have thrown a spanner in the works of the pension companies projections, and later life care has proved taxing on state resources to provide necessary care.
When these factors are understood you can begin to comprehend the dark side of sustainability and how in years to come it will become to be known as a fundamentally evil way to describe the 21st century Covert19 Holocoaster.
When these factors are understood you can begin to comprehend the dark side of sustainability and how in years to come it will become to be known as a fundamentally evil way to describe the 21st century Covert19 Holocoaster.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.