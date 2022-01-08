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Back Home
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11 views • January 08, 2022
Back Home is a song I wrote about a little town where I grew up. I think this is probably a pretty relatable concept because we usually look back with nostalgia at where we grew up. There isn't a lot of lyric in this song, just enough to give it some bones which hopefully allows you to fill it in with your own memories. Let me know what you think and I hope you like it!
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