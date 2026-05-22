Iran LEGO - 'No plan'

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'No
plan': Lego toon shows Gulf kings averting war and saving Trump from
yet another humiliation
A new Lego satire cartoon has exposed what exactly was behind Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour decision not to strike Iran.
"Big talk, big hair, big chair — no plan. Big bluff, big fuss, big man — no plan. Gulf kings called and Donnie ran. Big man, big man — no plan, no plan," the rap song goes.
The US president was moments away from bluffing the region into a new round of disastrous war, but the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE asked him to delay the planned assault.