AS THE TRAITOR KNOWN AS ABBOT CALLS FOR CIVIL WAR... THE BAIT IS TAKEN. WITH ZERO PROCESS

HEY BRIGHTEON, WHY DID YOU PUT THIS IN THE "OTHER" CATEGORY THE FIRST TIME I PUT IT UP? WHATS WRONG?

BECUZ people skipped the thinking phase and the group consensus phase. There's been no official demands that I'm aware of? If so, how was it served? To who? And who did it and who drew it up? Anyone... I'll wait. So, it's called "Exhausting remedies" and it's a NECESSARY PART of moving to the next phase and allowing remedy to happen, EVEN WHEN YOU KNOW IT WONT. it's about the process. And in this case, they got people down there w out ANY OF THIS... So, you tell me, hows this gonna be successful? It's not. Period. And if it's not, why ya doing it? As T some point, no matter what, what youre doing has to make sense. Too much on the line to NOT BE FOLLOWING PROTOCALLS, and being out of order. That's what "out of order" means. Wrong process. Not that you don't have the right. But WRONG ORDER. And they got em to do it anyway. So, this is gonna go their way. BECUZ it's the only way it can go. PULL OUT NOW. get away from Abbot. Regroup. Get this done right. All I can say. Hate me for it at RobBanksInc@ proton mail.com

