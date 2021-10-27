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VD4-6 MAAP REAL W Dr. Jennifer Fontius Medical Freedom.
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41 views • October 27, 2021
MAAP REAL W Dr. Jennifer Fontius Medical Freedom!!!
These are difficult times, physically and emotionally. We need to optimize our resources and our health to win the battles that are ahead. Dr. Fontius she was joined briefly with Dr. David C. Wilcoxson.
At Desert Hills Library in Cave Creek, Arizona Hosted by Women of Arizona (WOA)
WOMEN OF ARIZONA, ARIZONA STANDS UP, GRANITE MOUNTAIN & WESTWORLD PRECINCTS.
MEDIA COVERAGE BY MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer Director Host, George Nemeh
Oct 25th 2021
These are difficult times, physically and emotionally. We need to optimize our resources and our health to win the battles that are ahead. Dr. Fontius she was joined briefly with Dr. David C. Wilcoxson.
At Desert Hills Library in Cave Creek, Arizona Hosted by Women of Arizona (WOA)
WOMEN OF ARIZONA, ARIZONA STANDS UP, GRANITE MOUNTAIN & WESTWORLD PRECINCTS.
MEDIA COVERAGE BY MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer Director Host, George Nemeh
Oct 25th 2021
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