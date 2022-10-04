DR ARDIS Dose of Reality 9.26 Gun Violence and Psychiatric Drugs

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Gun Control and COVID?? "Dr" BIDEN Ends Pandemic?
This was a Fun one. As always, it's great talking with Dr Bryan Ardis.
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