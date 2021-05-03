BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inexplicable Worms in Blue Masks From China
Interesting Uploads
Interesting Uploads
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
123 views • May 03, 2021
Originally found on YouTube posted by Credinta si Adevar on April 4th 2021.

This is a gross video, please don't watch if you are squeamish. In the blue masks from China, there are visible fibers, using a loupe or other magnifier, that look like they do not belong there. When exposed to heat and humidity, say your breath or as an experiment, steaming over a pot of hot water, the fibers begin to move.

It is unknown if these are actually alive, a type of nanotech, some weird behavior of certain fibers, or perhaps even a sinister assault on health, BUT you can verify this yourself. I put my blue masks over a heated saucepan of water after turning off the heat, and with a loupe, I saw the fibers move with my own eyes. I verified it myself, and yes it was disturbing.
Keywords
sabotagechinamasksworms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for &#8220;forever chemicals&#8221;—and lawmakers did nothing

Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for “forever chemicals”—and lawmakers did nothing

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

Belle Carter
Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Morgan S. Verity
The Greek vs. regular yogurt debate: A nutritional showdown for health-conscious consumers

The Greek vs. regular yogurt debate: A nutritional showdown for health-conscious consumers

Willow Tohi
Saffron: The golden spice of wellness and culinary delight

Saffron: The golden spice of wellness and culinary delight

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy