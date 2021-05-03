Inexplicable Worms in Blue Masks From China

Originally found on YouTube posted by Credinta si Adevar on April 4th 2021.



This is a gross video, please don't watch if you are squeamish. In the blue masks from China, there are visible fibers, using a loupe or other magnifier, that look like they do not belong there. When exposed to heat and humidity, say your breath or as an experiment, steaming over a pot of hot water, the fibers begin to move.



It is unknown if these are actually alive, a type of nanotech, some weird behavior of certain fibers, or perhaps even a sinister assault on health, BUT you can verify this yourself. I put my blue masks over a heated saucepan of water after turning off the heat, and with a loupe, I saw the fibers move with my own eyes. I verified it myself, and yes it was disturbing.