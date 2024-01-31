Senator suffers VAXX poison induced STROKE BLEEDING BRAIN

SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN. Christopher Van Hollen Jr. (/væn ˈhɒlən/ van HOL-ən; born January 10, 1959) is an American attorney and politician serving as the junior United States senator from Maryland since 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Van Hollen served as the U.S. representative for Maryland's 8th congressional district from 2003 to 2017.
